Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Short Interest Down 24.7% in February

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the January 30th total of 241,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NYSE:NNI traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.93. 166,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,549. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.33. Nelnet has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $69.97. The company has a current ratio of 64.22, a quick ratio of 64.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nelnet in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Nelnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Nelnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 36.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

