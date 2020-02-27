NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.25 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. NeoGenomics updated its FY 2020

NASDAQ:NEO traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.51. 2,622,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,381. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.07. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2,753.75 and a beta of 1.03. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. First Analysis downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

In related news, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $210,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

