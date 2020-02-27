NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $83-90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $84.60 million.NeoPhotonics also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.00-0.10 EPS.

NYSE NPTN traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,448,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,236. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $305.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.71. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $9.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NPTN shares. TheStreet raised NeoPhotonics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $7.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.66.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $52,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 20,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $181,044.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

