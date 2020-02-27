Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s 9th Largest Position

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,124 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 5.1% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,757,000 after buying an additional 3,558,154 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $593,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,678 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 695.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 457,098 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,602,776,000 after purchasing an additional 348,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 28,747.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 336,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $378.12 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $392.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357 in the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $400.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $426.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.00.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

