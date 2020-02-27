Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,259 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8,450.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.00.

Shares of NFLX traded down $7.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $371.71. 9,569,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,060,149. The company has a market cap of $169.51 billion, a PE ratio of 90.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $356.37 and its 200-day moving average is $311.18. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $392.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

