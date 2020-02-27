Netrum (NTR) Price Hits $0.0326

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Netrum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. In the last seven days, Netrum has traded 43% lower against the US dollar. Netrum has a total market cap of $64,744.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Netrum alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004384 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001066 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum Coin Profile

NTR is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,549 coins and its circulating supply is 1,984,317 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Netrum Coin Trading

Netrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.