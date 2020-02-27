NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Short Interest Update

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the January 30th total of 119,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 95,682 shares during the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBSE traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 94,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,074. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.75. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $8.30.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NBSE. ValuEngine downgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

