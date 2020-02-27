Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report released on Monday, February 24th. William Blair analyst M. Minter forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.38 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NBIX. ValuEngine lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $93.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 284.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.95. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $71.85 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 28,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $3,028,998.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,792. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $191,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,948 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

