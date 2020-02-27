Neutral Dollar 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5,339.00 (NUSD)

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, Neutral Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00011401 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and DDEX. Neutral Dollar has a market capitalization of $80,257.00 and $5,339.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neutral Dollar Profile

Neutral Dollar (CRYPTO:NUSD) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 94,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official website is neutralproject.com. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io. Neutral Dollar ‘s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject.

Neutral Dollar Token Trading

Neutral Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutral Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutral Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

