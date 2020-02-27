New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,530,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the January 30th total of 12,630,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in New Gold by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 79,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in New Gold by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 221,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 22,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in New Gold by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 224,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 24,337 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NGD. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $0.65 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.15 to $0.95 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of New Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $0.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.03.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

