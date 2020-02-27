New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.67-0.71 for the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNR opened at $7.70 on Thursday. New Senior Investment Group has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31. The company has a market cap of $647.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.83.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.