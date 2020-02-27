New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 6,143 Shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of National General worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGHC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National General by 5.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in National General during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,878,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in National General by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in National General during the 3rd quarter worth about $915,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in National General by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National General stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.14. 6,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.59. National General Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. National General had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. National General’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that National General Holdings Corp will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. National General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

NGHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

