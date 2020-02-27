New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,795 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.37% of K12 worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of K12 by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of K12 by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of K12 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of K12 by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of K12 by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Sidoti dropped their price target on K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded K12 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

K12 stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,492. K12 Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $37.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $257.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. K12’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that K12 Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

