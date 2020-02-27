New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Community Bank System worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,622,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,897,000 after purchasing an additional 81,588 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 10.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

In other Community Bank System news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,200.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBU traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $65.01. 1,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,122. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.39. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.85%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

