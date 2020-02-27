New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,372 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of First Financial Bancorp worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,917,000 after acquiring an additional 218,329 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 27.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 811,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,864,000 after purchasing an additional 177,035 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 793,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 654,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,652,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 521,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Financial Bancorp news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,475,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FFBC stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,555. First Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $28.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.21.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

