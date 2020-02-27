New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of The Ensign Group worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Nackel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,187.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,250 shares of company stock valued at $255,949. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens set a $47.00 target price on The Ensign Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

NASDAQ ENSG traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $46.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,251. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $560.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

