New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.27% of Varex Imaging worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 84,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 57,400 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Varex Imaging by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Varex Imaging by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 38,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Varex Imaging by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varex Imaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

In related news, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $390,567.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,149 shares in the company, valued at $729,340.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $39,275.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,423.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VREX stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,338. Varex Imaging Corp has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.13, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.86.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.