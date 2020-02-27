New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,087 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Otter Tail worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Otter Tail by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Otter Tail by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Otter Tail by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 34,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

OTTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Otter Tail from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Otter Tail stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.86. The company had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,882. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $57.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average of $52.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.30.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $215.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.40 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 11.49%. On average, analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

