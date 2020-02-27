New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,650 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Dana worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dana by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,040,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,673,000 after purchasing an additional 906,329 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,102,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,115,000 after buying an additional 519,137 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dana by 286.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 686,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 509,055 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after purchasing an additional 365,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 292,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAN traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,343. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92. Dana Inc has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Dana had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dana Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Dana’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

DAN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dana in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Dana in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Dana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

