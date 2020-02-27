New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Pacira Biosciences worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacira Biosciences by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pacira Biosciences by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Pacira Biosciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Pacira Biosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

In other Pacira Biosciences news, insider Dennis Mcloughlin sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $168,095.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,022. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCRX traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.76. 9,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,186. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.25. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $122.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Pacira Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Pacira Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Pacira Biosciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.