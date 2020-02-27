New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,387 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Insight Enterprises worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $242,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

NSIT stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,406. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.28 and a 12 month high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

