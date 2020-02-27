New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Murphy USA worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUSA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Murphy USA by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Murphy USA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Murphy USA by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy USA stock traded down $2.13 on Thursday, reaching $95.53. 61,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,538. Murphy USA Inc has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $121.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.80 and a 200 day moving average of $103.40.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

