New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,132,000 after buying an additional 76,357 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,875,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRTX stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.27. 6,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,380. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 2.31. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $132.59.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.74% and a negative net margin of 6,394.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

