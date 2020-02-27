New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of National Health Investors worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

In related news, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $362,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,708.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $275,574.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 30,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NHI traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.94. The stock had a trading volume of 46,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,056. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a current ratio of 16.40. National Health Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.46). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.44%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a boost from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.