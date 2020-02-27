New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 212,945 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of South Jersey Industries worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 739,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,400,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,502,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,558,000 after buying an additional 263,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJI traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.68. 11,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,350. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.51%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SJI. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

