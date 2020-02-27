New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.25 Million Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,907 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Steven Madden worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,992,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $407,160,000 after buying an additional 248,673 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 475,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,953 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 97,891 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

SHOO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ SHOO traded down $2.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.10. The stock had a trading volume of 457,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,681. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $44.79.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.