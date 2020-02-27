New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,938 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,663,000 after purchasing an additional 65,225 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter worth $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 10,500 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $233,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 136,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.11.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 15.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

