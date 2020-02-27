New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,363 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Hub Group worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,610,000 after buying an additional 195,468 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter worth about $4,589,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBG. BidaskClub upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hub Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

NASDAQ HUBG traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.25. 2,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,701. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Hub Group Inc has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $60.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.59.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $900.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

