New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Sanderson Farms worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAFM traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,744. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.77 and a 1-year high of $179.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.50. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.38. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

SAFM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.67.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

