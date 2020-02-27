New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of ProAssurance worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PhiloSmith Capital Corp lifted its position in ProAssurance by 70,150.0% in the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 70,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 70,150 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 275,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after acquiring an additional 47,032 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 29,735 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 28,414 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ProAssurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of ProAssurance stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.70. 80,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ProAssurance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,535.77 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.27.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $249.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

