New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 5,971 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 37,764 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 432,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 52,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBCF. ValuEngine upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $50,652.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,005.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBCF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,971. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.48. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.32 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 28.49%. Research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.