New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

FBC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.63. 1,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,760. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.62%.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.35 per share, with a total value of $35,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FBC shares. ValuEngine raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

