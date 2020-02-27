New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.29% of Columbus McKinnon worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 7.5% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 525,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,132,000 after buying an additional 36,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after buying an additional 25,977 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.2% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 452,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,488,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.36.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $199.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 20,382 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $774,719.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,700 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $64,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,999 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

