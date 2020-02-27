New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of SJW Group worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 453.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 18,733 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,554,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,769,000 after buying an additional 26,956 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $69,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $199,440. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SJW traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $68.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.12. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $59.10 and a 12-month high of $74.99.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.97 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 9.59%. On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

SJW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SJW Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

