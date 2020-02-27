New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,200 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Boston Beer worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,106,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

SAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.14.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.79, for a total transaction of $187,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.05, for a total transaction of $63,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,936 shares of company stock worth $32,483,353. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SAM traded down $5.10 on Thursday, hitting $392.66. 3,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,363. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $384.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.49. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 0.67. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1-year low of $258.34 and a 1-year high of $444.64.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.