New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 12,106 Shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,106 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of TriNet Group worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,699,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,743,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,243,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $52.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,495. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.90. TriNet Group Inc has a 52 week low of $48.69 and a 52 week high of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.73 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Murphy sold 1,104 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $67,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 7,588 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $464,309.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,974. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

