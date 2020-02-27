New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 13,500 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of United States Steel worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of X. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

X has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Cfra lowered United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

X traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.78. 433,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,590,277. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $24.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 3.07.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47. United States Steel had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

