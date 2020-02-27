New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 16,214 Shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,214 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Callaway Golf worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 13.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 5.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Callaway Golf from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Compass Point set a $21.50 target price on Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.06.

Callaway Golf stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,345. Callaway Golf Co has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

