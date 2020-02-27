New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 22,000 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Home Bancshares worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Home Bancshares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.89. 42,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,499. Home Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Home Bancshares’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $32,189.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 10,000 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 588,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,075,572.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,167 shares of company stock worth $736,465 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HOMB has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

