New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,400 Shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of UniFirst worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

In other news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total transaction of $153,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,297.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $150,937.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,167. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UniFirst stock traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.04. 15,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.57. UniFirst Corp has a fifty-two week low of $134.16 and a fifty-two week high of $217.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.34 and its 200-day moving average is $202.35.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.51. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UniFirst Corp will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

