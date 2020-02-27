New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,624 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Inter Parfums worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 111,537 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 58,258 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,203.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 34,758 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,626,000 after purchasing an additional 26,832 shares in the last quarter. 54.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on IPAR shares. BidaskClub lowered Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Shares of IPAR traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.02. The stock had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.28 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.36.

In related news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 3,184 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $230,871.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $230,871.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,119 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $80,209.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101 shares in the company, valued at $78,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,876 in the last ninety days. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

