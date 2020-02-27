New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 33,500 Shares of Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Aircastle worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 7.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aircastle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aircastle by 13.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aircastle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aircastle by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 88,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 19,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Aircastle in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered Aircastle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

AYR traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,611. Aircastle Limited has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. Aircastle had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $243.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.37 million. Equities analysts predict that Aircastle Limited will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

