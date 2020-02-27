New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,500 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Agree Realty worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth $202,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,036 shares in the company, valued at $419,803.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,273 shares of company stock worth $89,782. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded down $2.49 on Thursday, hitting $74.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,039. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.97%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

