New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,200 Shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,291 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of 2U worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in 2U by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 66,637 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in 2U by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,757,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in 2U by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.61. 16,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,336. 2U Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $75.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.48.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The firm had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 2U Inc will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TWOU shares. William Blair upgraded 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on 2U from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

2U Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

