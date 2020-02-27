New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,500 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of PTC Therapeutics worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.32. 17,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,008. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.97.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $687,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,304.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 22,463 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.09. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,457. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.22.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

