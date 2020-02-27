New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 67,700 Shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Genworth Financial worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNW. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 837,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

GNW stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.85. 82,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,306,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.63. Genworth Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

