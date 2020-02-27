New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,300 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,562 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of TowneBank worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TOWN. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in TowneBank by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 420,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 123,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. 47.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOWN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,098. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average is $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.09.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $139.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.19 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 20.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TOWN shares. BidaskClub downgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

