New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Lancaster Colony worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.13. 1,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 52-week low of $133.77 and a 52-week high of $165.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.80. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.30.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $355.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LANC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.