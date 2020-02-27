New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of TriMas worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in TriMas by 13.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,141,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,979,000 after acquiring an additional 137,975 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TriMas in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TriMas in the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in TriMas by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRS stock traded down $2.28 on Thursday, reaching $25.75. 1,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,011. TriMas Corp has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.37.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

