New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,153 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Medpace worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $5,921,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 495.0% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 32,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 30.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Shares of MEDP traded down $1.89 on Thursday, hitting $98.59. 7,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.57. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $50.14 and a 1 year high of $109.09.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. Medpace had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Medpace’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. SunTrust Banks set a price target on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.